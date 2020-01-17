Morgantown, W.Va.
Jeffery T. Kavlick, 60, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Bobtown, passed away suddenly, at home, Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He was born Tuesday, April 7, 1959, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas F. Kavlick and Eleanor Mackanich Kavlick.
Jeff was employed with Mylan Pharmaceuticals of Morgantown and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the United Steel Workers Unions.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Kavlick and wife Amber of Blacksville, W.Va.; daughter, Cinnamon Kavlick, currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan; four grandchildren, Baylee, Carlee, Joe and Rylee Kavlick; sister, Thomasine Barner of Mentor, Ohio; and brother, John “Sluggo” Kavlick of Bobtown.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director & Supervisor, 15 North Main Street, Point Marion, Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, January 20 from 10 until 11 a.m., when services will be held. To leave condolences, please visit www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
