Connellsville
Jeffrey Daniel Fox, 66, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023. He was born February 25, 1957, in Connellsville, a son of John Clarke "JC" Fox, Sr. and Ann Elizabeth Kovar Fox.
Jeff was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was very loving and loyal to all of those he cared about and was always available to help and take care of anyone who needed him.
Jeff had a deep compassion for all animals and that was apparent by the way he fed and cared for any stray that found him. Jeff had two special fur babies, Nubbins and Lulu.
Jeff was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1975. He was an avid swimmer and was part of a relay team that held the school record for years. Jeff ran cross country, setting several course records and winning numerous events. He was also a pole vaulter and held the record for the highest jump of 30 years at Connellsville High School. He later attended West Virginia University.
Jeff worked at Fox's Glass beside his brother, Jay and nephew, Jay for the last 47 years and still was employed at the time of his death.
Jeff took great pleasure in the simple things; spending time with Linda and family was always at the top of his list. He enjoyed long rides in our beautiful Laurel Highlands, where he vacationed numerous times and he also enjoyed trips to Ocean City, Md. with his wife.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Linda Forquer Fox. He is also survived by his parents, Ann Fox and John Fox; three brothers, John Fox II and wife Mary, Jerry Fox and wife Toni, James Fox and wife Melissa; brother-in law, Michael Forquer and wife Cathy; sister-in-law Marybeth Kallen and husband Steven; and sister, Diane Pagac and husband Bob. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; and two very special children in his life, Angelina Baccanti and Lexi Cotton.
Jeff was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Ray W. and May Lee Meyer Forquer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
If possible, please donate, in Jeff's memory, to your local Food Bank or Animal Shelter.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
