Fairchance
Jeffrey F. Joseph, 54, of Fairchance, died unexpectedly, in his home, Saturday, December 17, 2022.
He was born December 15, 1968, in Uniontown, a son of Sylvester and Elaine Joseph.
Preceding him in death was his father, Sylvester Joseph.
Surviving are his mother, Elaine Tomasek Joseph; daughter, Jessica Joseph; two grandsons, Khari and Riin; loving fiancee, Amanda Ashton and her two children, Patricia and Frank; siblings, Wayne Joseph, Eddie Joseph, Bob Joseph, Brian Joseph and Jennifer Haines; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He loved the Steelers, Penguins and fishing. Jeff was such a kind, giving and loving man.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, December 22, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Jeffrey Joseph Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.