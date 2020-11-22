Jeffrey K. Maund

California
Jeffrey K. "Rollo" Maund, 63, of California, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was born Saturday, March 9, 1957, in Charleroi, a son of the late Roland and Bonnie Killius Maund.
Rollo was the owner of Maund Industries. He was a retired member of California Volunteer Fire Department, a social member of the West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Jessop Boat Club. He loved excavators, boating, motorcycles and spending time with his family, in no particular order.
In addition to his parents, Rollo was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Maund.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Matthew Maund of Vestaburg and Alex Andrea Maund of California; sister Janice Sheets and her husband, Wes; grandchildren Savanna Porter and Conner Wible; nephews David Pagac, Eric Pagac and Jeffrey A. Maund; sister-in-law Mary Maund; numerous cousins; and his life partner, Shirley Evans.
Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, November 23, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, and until 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, November 25, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing Covid-19 universal precautions, social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.
