Uniontown
Jeffrey K. Opel, 76, of Uniontown, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at home.
He was born on September 1, 1945, in Atlantic, Iowa, son of the late Kenneth C. Opel and June Marie Wright Opel.
He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Christine Marie Kitis Opel; the mother of his children, Mary Ann Opel Jeffries; brothers, Mark S. Opel, Alan K. Opel; and a sister, Kathleen Manchas.
Jeff, an Engineer employed with Berkley Medical, developed innovative healthcare equipment.
He is remembered by his family and friends for his sharp wit, and wonderful sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh, and could make you smile in the darkest of days.
He had a passion for Maryland blue crabs and seafood, and loved the sea shore. He never had an enemy; everybody loved him.
He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his children, Dawn M. Opel, of Maryland, Jeffrey T. Opel (Donna), of Louisiana; sisters, Peggy Layhue (Frank Varto), Mary Lou McKenzie, Betsy Wilson (John), all of Uniontown, Reta Gabriel (Paul), of Morgantown, W.Va., Nancy McEwen, and brother, Tim Arnett (Sherry), all of Iowa; uncle, Dan Opel (Kathleen), of Uniontown; aunts, Rue Momeyer of Masontown, and Jane Opel of Brownsville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his loving girlfriend of 20 years, Kate Lacayo, of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022. The celebration of his life will conclude at 8 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
It is strongly suggested that visitors wear protective masks, which will be available at the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.