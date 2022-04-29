Uniontown
Jeffrey K. Opel, 76, of Uniontown, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at home.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29th.
The celebration of his life will conclude at 8 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. It is strongly suggested that visitors wear protective masks, which will be available at the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
