Jeffrey Lee Kuhns Jr.

Ralph
Jeffrey Lee "Jay" Kuhns Jr., 35, of Ralph, passed Saturday, January 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Jay was born April 5, 1985, in Uniontown, a son of Jeffrey Lee Sr. and Cheri L. Silbaugh Kuhns.
Jay was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed working on cars and carpentry.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Virginia Silbaugh; paternal grandparents Carl and Harriett Kuhns; and his fur baby, Debo.
Along with his parents, Jay is survived by his brother, Keith and wife Amy Kuhns; a nephew, Nathan; a niece, Abby; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his best friends, Bub and Nick.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 4, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 5. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
