Jeffrey M. Ansell

Connellsville
Jeffrey "Jeff" M. Ansell, 46, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home. He was born December 2, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Harry James Ansell and Sandra Freed Ansell.
Jeff was a 1992 graduate of Connellsville High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed in the warehouse at UPS.
Jeff was an avid reader, he enjoyed creating and painting figurines, and keeping up with current events. He loved animals. Jeff loved his niece and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish Jeff's memory are his brother, Jonathan Scott Ansell and Jamie Junk of Waltersburg; sister Melinda Sue "Mindy" Ansell of Uniontown; and his niece and nephews, Lauren, Stephen and Corey.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
