Lemont Furnace
Jeffrey "Crab" Maddas, 64, of Lemont Furnace, passed away December 12, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born April 19, 1956, in Connellesville, a son of Jacqueline Hager Maddas of Lemont Furnace and the late Albert Maddas.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his special friend, Denise Humphrey; son, Dalton Maddas; sister, Marsha Marva and her husband Louie; sister, Lisa Quarrick and her husband Brian; brother, Doug Maddas (special friend Kim Flight); and many nieces and nephews.
He was the president of Lemont Sportsmans Club and also was a member of many local organizations and clubs.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood. A private graveside service will be held Thursday for the family at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in affect during all visitations and service hours. The family asks that in order to enter the building you must have a mask on.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralome.com
