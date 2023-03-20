Jeffrey Ray Fields

Lake Lynn
Jeffrey Ray "Jeff" Fields, 52, of Lake Lynn, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Mon Health Center, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born September 20, 1970, in Uniontown.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Melissa "Missy" Fields; son, Brandon Jordan; granddaughter, Kenleigh; parents, Ray "Chubb" and Susie Fields; brother, Kerry and Dawn Fields; nephews, Robbie, Seth and Parker; and a niece, Kaylee.
Preceding him in death were his niece, Leah and his uncle, Bill.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dana Wiles officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Jeff Fields Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
