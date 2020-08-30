Masontown
Jeffrey Scott Grubb, 34, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born October 31, 1985, in Morgantown, a son of Gerald Arthur and Patricia Halbert Ruffner.
Jeff was employed as a welder at Heartland Fabrication and enjoyed drinking coffee, smoking USA Golds Kings full flavor, fishing, talking on the CB and playing online games, especially "World of Tanks." He also enjoyed rolling coal in his diesel truck, spending time with family, and coaching T-ball with his daughter, Makayla. He loved playing football and working on cars and computers.
He was predeceased by his father, Gerald Arthur Grubb; and daughter, Emily Grubb.
In addition to his mother, Patricia Ruffner, he is survived by his wife, Melissa Cuppett; daughter Makayla Grubb; brother Jonathan Grubb; sister Christina Grubb; several aunts and uncles; father-in-law Allen E. Cuppett and mother-in-law Pamela S. Cuppett; and several nephews and nieces.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 31 and September 1, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service in the funeral home chapel Wednesday, September 2, with Pastor Linda Fulmer officiating.
Interment in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
