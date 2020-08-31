Masontown
Jeffrey Scott Grubb, 34, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 31 and September 1, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service in the funeral home chapel Wednesday, September 2, with Pastor Linda Fulmer officiating.
Interment in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.