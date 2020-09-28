Brownsville
Jeffrey Sturgis Dawson, 56, of Brownsville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1964, in Brownsville a son of Sturgis Craygon and the late Irene Pappas Dawson.
In addition to his father he is survived by two sisters: Pamela Marie Silbaugh of Cadiz, OH, Melissa Oberlietner and her husband Todd of Perryopolis; nieces and nephews: Hannah Tully of Phoenix, AZ, Leanna Snyder of Canby, OR, John Michael Oberlietner of Perryopolis; two great nieces: Emberlynn Snyder and Isabella Tiengen; stepmother, Gladys Loraine Dawson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will be private.
Jeff's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kish-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., Republic, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
