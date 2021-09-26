Jeffrey W. Sterling

formerly of Masontown
Jeffrey "Jeff" W. Sterling, 74, passed away peacefully, in his home, Thursday, September 23, 2021, after an 8-year battle with brain cancer.
He was the beloved husband of 45 years to Jan; proud father of Lindsay (Rob) Oudsema and Matt (Denise) Sterling; caring brother of Bruce (Patti) Sterling; loving grandfather of Kate, Tyler, Vivian and Phoebe. He was survived by many people who loved him including his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Jeff was raised in Masontown and was a proud graduate of Penn State University. He was a lifelong Steelers and Pirates fan and loved sharing memories of games at Forbes Field. An avid golfer and fisherman, he enjoyed being outdoors and traveling with friends and family.
He worked for more than 30 years at Federated Investors. In retirement, Jeff focused much of his time and talents on philanthropic causes as trustee of a charitable foundation, and he served as a board member of the Western PA Humane Society and Goodwill Industries.
As a devoted member of Unity Presbyterian Church (Wallace Memorial), he served in multiple leadership positions over the years.
Jeff was loved by so many family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 26, in WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, PA 15220. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, in Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
Donations, in his memory, can be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
