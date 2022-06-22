Carmichaels
Jennah Raquel Whipkey, 21, of Carmichaels, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, as the result of injuries sustained in a car accident in Cumberland Township.
She was born December 13, 2000 in Washington, a daughter of Michael S. and Andrea L. Suppok Whipkey.
Jennah was a 2019 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and was attending California University where she was on the Dean's List as she went into her senior year.
She was currently employed at the Olive Garden in Uniontown.
Jennah's hobbies included hunting, boating and most notably, spending time with her family and friends. Her sparkling personality lit up the room, as she was always loving, funny and full of smiles. She always attempted to connect lost pets to their owners and that was only one of the ways she showed her kindness. Jennah knew no stranger and ensured everybody felt loved.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a sister, Victoria Jade Whipkey and her fiance, Matt Nemec; her maternal grandparents, Francis "Fran" Suppok and Pamela "Pam" Suppok both of Carmichaels; uncles, Daniel Suppok, Stu Whipkey and Charles "Gib" Whipkey Jr.; aunts, April Mezan, Kathy Waligora (Joe), Leslie Connor (Bob), Pam Whipkey and Bev Klimek (Jon); several cousins and her beloved German Shepard, Buck.
Deceased are her paternal grandparents, Charles "Gib" and Edna Claire Whipkey and an uncle, Jim Mezan.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jennah's life beginning with comforting words by the Rev. Dr. William L. Parker at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the residence of Jon and Bev Klimek, 156 Stevenson Lane, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of Greene County.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
