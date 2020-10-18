Smock
Jennifer E. Shugarts Dvorchak, 44, of Smock, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born August 17, 1976, in Upland, a daughter of Steven Shugarts and stepmother Judith Shugarts, and Cindy Berridge Ashbridge.
Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of Westchester East High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of Abundant Life Church, but also attended First Christian Church of New Salem. She worked for Todd Lorenzi Insurance Agency. Jennifer enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with friends and babies and all things fall. She was a Tupperware consultant and an active member of Relay for Life. Jenn had a true love for life and people.
In addition to her parents, left to cherish Jennifer's memory are her husband, John Dvorchak of Smock; sons Hunter Yusko and wife Heather of Markleysburg, and Jacob Dvorchak of Smock; sister Adrienne Pardue of Ft. Bragg, Calif.; stepbrothers Paul Wood and Brian Wood, and stepsisters Sarah Hall and Kathy Harrington, all of eastern Pennsylvania. Also left to cherish Jennifer's memory is her special friend, Patti Gorman and her daughters, Alexa and Alyza.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A celebration of life gathering is planned for a future date.
Donations in memory of Jennifer can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 206, Richeyville, PA 15358 (memo, Jenn Dvorchak).
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.