Uniontown
Jennifer L. Salonick, 33, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was born September 4, 1986, in Uniontown, a daughter of Thomas J. and Betty Kraynak Salonick.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents.
She was the owner of Right Brain Concepts.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Emily Salonick; her father, Thomas "TJ" Salonick Sr. and wife Liz; mother Betty J. Salonick; brother Thomas "TJ" Salonick Jr. and wife Melanie; companion and best friend Jack Beachly III; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 31, AND UNTIL 9:15 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Saturday, February 1, in BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA Funeral Home, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
The Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday.
Interment will be private.
Jennifer was an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website, www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.