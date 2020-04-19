Uniontown
Jennifer Louise Susa, age 53, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, following an extended illness.
She was born in Uniontown on November 1, 1966, a daughter of George J. Susa, who preceded her in death, and Misako Maeda Susa of Uniontown. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Michael and Anna Jakubec Susa, and maternal grandparents, Magosho and Tsuya Miyamori Maeda.
Jenny was a 1984 graduate of Uniontown Area High School and attended Penn State University.
She was deeply loved and will be forever missed by her surviving family, mother Misako Susa; her sisters, Ann Prah, Joyce M. Susa and husband Thomas Barnes; and her brother, Michael S. Susa, Sr., all of Uniontown; beloved nephew and niece who she adored, Michael Stephen Susa, Jr. and wife Michelle Platek of Pittsburgh, and Kaitlin Nicole Whoolery of Republic; and four loving aunts and several cousins in the United States and Japan.
Due to protective measures observed during the Coronavirus pandemic, a Private Blessing Service for the family will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com. May Jenny's spirit live on forever in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.