Brownsville
Jennifer Lynn Kuosman Collins, 49, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born in Mt. Pleasant, on December 4, 1973, the daughter of Jonetta Marie Peffer Cox of Beverly, W.Va., and the late Richard David Kuosman.
Jennifer was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and was employed for many years as a Manager at WalMart.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughters: Leah Courie of Smithton, Meghann Watson and husband, Rich, of McKeesport and Shannon Smith of Smithton; sister, Dawn Kuosman; special aunt, Bonnie; favorite niece, Brianna Kuosman; numerous cousins; former husband, Thomas Courie; and special friend, Terry Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.