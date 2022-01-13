Erie,
formerly Morgantown
Jennifer Sue Mrozek, 37, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
She was born January 22, 1984, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Jeff Riggin of Uniontown, and Candie Allman Jellick of Hopwood, and stepmother Debra Riggin and partner Eric Skursha.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two children, Destiny Mrozek, and Nevaeh Mrozek; her siblings, Brian Sharp (Samantha), and Michael Sharp (Chrissy); paternal grandmother, Becky Riggin, and maternal grandmother, Betty Jane Allman.
All funeral services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family as well.
Mask Are Mandatory.
