Masontown
Jenny Lynn Swaney, age 69, of Masontown, passed away December 31, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Uniontown on October 17, 1953 the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Forsyth Boyd.
Before retiring she was employed as a Care Giver at Fayette Resources, Uniontown.
Jenny enjoyed playing the slot machines and bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Donald Swaney; daughter, Donette Boyd; granddaughter, Jenny Lynn Cramer; sister, Hazel Ward; brothers, Al Boyd, and Jimmy Boyd; and stepbrother, Harry King.
Jenny was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Cramer; daughte,r Dorothy Richard and husband Brian; son, Donald Sapp and wife, Amanda; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 3 in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, and 10 a.m. the hour of service in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Hathway officiating. Interment follows in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, PA.
