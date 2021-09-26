formerly of Point Marion
Jerald B. "Jerry" Scango, 65, formerly of Point Marion, died in his home in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Friends are invited to join his family for graveside services at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, where space will allow for personal distancing.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, director.
To view the complete obituary and to leave a condolence, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
