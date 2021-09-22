Jerald Benjamin Scango

formerly of Point Marion
Jerald Benjamin "Jerry" Scango, 65, formerly of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly, in his home in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born in Morgantown April 28, 1956, he was a son of the late Jules and Lillian Stillwagon Scango.
A 1974 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he also attended the Fayette Campus of Penn State University.
Jerry was a life-long employee in various departments of West Virginia University.
He enjoyed all sports, and was especially good at golf, which he loved and played whenever possible. He had a flair for writing, liked all types of music, and enjoyed making others laugh, especially when doing his impersonations of famous people. Jerry was strong in his Christian faith, and we know God now has him in his loving care.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Joyce Scango Dills of Point Marion; three nieces and three nephews; three great-nieces and five great-nephews; cousins, Clinton and Karen Murray; and a number of longtime friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Alan Scango, in 2018.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no indoor services. Friends are invited to join his family for graveside services at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, where space will allow for personal distancing. Pastor Kathy Griffith will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, director.
Condolences may be offered to his family at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.