Masontown
Jeremey Kilo, 51, of Masontown, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, in DeMoines, Iowa.
He was born March 16, 1970, in Uniontown, a son of Charles Edward Kilo Sr. and Barbara Chalk.
He was a graduate of Tri Valley High School Class of 1988 and for 32 years worked as welder and car detailer and recently as a truck driver.
He was predeceased by grandmother, Ester Kilo and grandfather, Joe Kilo.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Cody Kilo and Jordan Kilo; fiancee, Bobbi Sutton; brothers, Charles Kilo Jr. and Benjamin Kilo.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Monday, January 3, with Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment is private.
