Vanderbilt and formerly of Uniontown
Jeremiah R. Pletcher Jr. ,22, of Vanderbilt and formerly of Uniontown passed away November 28, 2020. He was born September 14, 1998 in Uniontown. He is the son of Jeremiah Pletcher Sr. and Step-mother Bambi Pletcher and his mother Tawyna Trainor and Arnold Carpenter of Hopwood.
He is preceded in death by his great-grand paternal Grandparents Anna Mary and Flip Pantelo and William and Ruth Pletcher, and maternal grandfather Dale Girard and great grand maternal grandmother Ann Trainor.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his siblings Tapanga Pletcher of Uniontown and Nevaeh Carpenter of Uniontown. Also surviving are paternal grandparents William and Diane Pletcher of Hopwood and maternal grandparents Donna Reed and Dave Teets of Uniontown, aunts and uncles, William Pletcher Jr., Diane Pletcher, Chris Manchas, Candis Trump, Julie and Allison Reed; cousins, William Pletcher III, Marcus, Arieanna, Alex and Hallie Pletcher, Nathan and Joselin Manchas and many other Pletcher, Varnell, Pantelo, Shaffer and Reed families.
He loved riding quads and spending time with friends and family and loved his dog Bubba.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020 and until 11 a.m. Wednesday November 2, 2020 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME IN HOPWOOD the time of the service with Pastor Charlie Obrien officiating the service. Interment will Follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 social distancing will be in affect during all visitation and service hours and mask are mandatory to everyone upon entering the building. Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.