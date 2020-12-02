Vanderbilt and formerly of Uniontown
Jeremiah R. Pletcher Jr., 22, of Vanderbilt, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born September 14, 1998, in Uniontown, a son of Jeremiah Pletcher Sr. and stepmother Bambi Pletcher, and his mother, Tawnya Trainor and Allen Carpenter of Hopwood.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Anna Mary and Flip Pantelo, and William and Ruth Pletcher, and maternal grandfather Dale Girard and maternal great-grandmother Ann Trainor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Tapanga Pletcher of Uniontown and Nevaeh Carpenter of Uniontown. Also surviving are paternal grandparents William and Diane Pletcher of Hopwood, and maternal grandparents Donna Reed and Dave Teets of Uniontown; aunts and uncles William Pletcher Jr., Diane Pletcher, Christopher and Ashley Manchas, Candis Trump, Julie and Alison Reed; cousins William Pletcher III, Marcus, Arieanna, Alex and Hallie Pletcher, Nathan, Chloe, Bella, Nathan, Joslin Manchas, Ashton, Addison, Alivia, Avery and Lucas; and many other Pletcher, Varnell, Pantelo, Shaffer and Reed families.
He loved riding quads and spending time with friends and family. He loved his dog, Bubba.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, and until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Pastor Charlie Obrien officiating, Wednesday, December 2, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect during all visitation and service hours and masks are mandatory for everyone upon entering the building.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
