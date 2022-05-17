Fairbank
Jeremy Alexander Crable, 34, of Fairbank, passed away on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital with his loving family at his side.
He was born on April 21, 1988 in Uniontown, son of Kelley Gillespie Ferchalk and the late Alexander Davis Crable.
He was a welder by trade and also a wonderful cook. Jeremy loved to cook and had been cooking since he was 15 years old. He worked at Ed’s Diner in Connellsville. Jeremy loved to play video games. After the death of his father, he was a compassionate and loving older brother to his sister, Bryanna.
Besides his father, Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, James Gillespie and Joseph Scarmazzi; paternal grandfathers, Joseph Crable and John Goryl; uncle, Joseph “Sonny” Crable; two cousins, Eli and Jared.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Kelley M. Ferchalk and husband Kent; his sister, Bryanna Crable and fiance, Daniel Rice; maternal grandmother, Kathleen Scarmazzi; paternal grandmother, Sarah Crable Goryl. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18th and until 10 a.m. on Thursday, where a Blessing Service will be held with Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.dearthfh.com
