Brownsville
Jerilyn Ann Stangroom, 78, of Brownsville, died Thursday, April 1, 2021. Born October 15, 1942, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Betty Warren Walker.
Jerilyn was a member of Dunlap Creek Church and was an active member of the Mon Valley Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. She loved her children and grandchildren and was all about family; she enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She loved playing poker.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Floyd A. Stangroom; children Floyd A. Stangroom Jr. (Tammy) of Union Township, Joni (Larry) Pollock of Elco, Susan (Ron "Skrinny") Skrinjorich of Elizabeth, Mark (Dawn) Stangroom of Rostraver and Michael D. (Diana) Stangroom of Rostraver; grandchildren Nicole Altamare, Floyd Stangroom, Valerie Eckels, Larry Pollock Jr., Josh Pollock, Ron Skrinjorich Jr., Ashley Stangroom, Natalie Stangroom, Hunter Stangroom, Morgan Stangroom and Nathan Stangroom; her great-grandchildren, Anna, Trevor, Andrew, LJ, Gabby and Trystyn; and godchildren Terry Walker and Tracy Walker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Carrie Lynn Skrinjorich; sister Peggy Evans; and brother Buddy Walker.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 5, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, with Rev. Kent Lighthall officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery.
Everyone attending the visitation and services must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.