Jerome Dupey

Uniontown
Jerome "Jerry" Dupey, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Monday evening, July 17, 2023, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 13, 1942, in Uniontown, a son of the late George and Michelene "Helen" Dupey.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Tricia Riley Dupey; son and daughter-in-law, Deric and Ashley Dupey; granddaughter, Amelia Dupey; grandson, Oliver Dupey; and many cousins.
Jerry was a former Grand Knight with the Uniontown Knights of Columbus Council # 1275 and a lifetime member of Uniontown Elks Lodge # 370. He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Church in Uniontown.
He formerly was an alter server for Bishop Sheen; a security guard for the Steelers and Pirates, and filmed for 31 years, totaling over 3,000 televised games for local youths through the South Union Township Sports Network.
For 37 years, Jerry was a paid firefighter for the City of Uniontown until his retirement, and 43 years as a volunteer firefighter with Chief Williams Hook and Ladder Company of Uniontown.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, where visitation continues until 9:15 a.m., when Prayers of Transfer will be said, Saturday, July 22. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a Uniontown Elks Service at 3:30 p.m. A Uniontown Fire Department service will be at 7 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uniontown Professional Firefighters IAFF Local # 955 or Uniontown Fire Department Booster Association, 84 North Beeson Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
