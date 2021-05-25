Fairchance
Jerome Ferro, 66, of Fairchance, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Ruby Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born August 25, 1954, in Uniontown.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Ferro; son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Tabitha Ferro and granddaughter, Harper Ferro; daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Joseph Howell and granddaughter, Alaina Howell; daughter and her boyfriend Sarah Ferro and Chris Gibson; his mother and father-in-law, Genievie and George Newman; sister Joan Christy; brother and sister-in-law Jim and Donna Ferro; and extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Jerome Ferro; father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. Charles and Ruth Little; and brother-in-law Ron Christy.
Jerome was a LPN at Mon General Hospital for 10 years and has been self employed for more than 20 years.
He loved spending time with family and friends and loved riding his Harley Davidson with his wife.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Addition visitation will be from 9 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, May 28, in the Walk By Faith Church, 53 South Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
Interment will follow in Cove Run Cemetery, Lemont Furnace.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon Memorial Bibles, Fayette County Gideons, P.O. Box 465, Hopwood, PA 15445.
