Uniontown
Jerome John Nypaver, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
He was born March 21, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of John R. and Eleanor M. Sofranko Nypaver.
Jerome graduated from St. Vincent College and Duquesne University with a Master's Degree in History and was employed with Whitby Plumbing & HVAC, LLC as an estimator for over 30 years. He also was a newspaper carrier for the Herald Standard for 25 years and managed his own lawn care business, Jerry's Lawn Service, which served the surrounding communities for over 30 years. The operation will continue under the guidance of his son, Nicholas.
Jerome was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and an usher for St. Therese de Lisieux Church.
In high school, Jerome was a star athlete at St. John's High School, where he played basketball (wearing #50) under Lash Nesser. In 1975, he was part of the team that won the WPIAL Class C Championship and reached the PIAA final four.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #1275 and was also a 4th degree Knight.
He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, seeing the 1960 Game 7 victory with his grandfather in Pittsburgh. He was also a fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions and, most recently, the Costal Carolina University Chanticleers.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and also his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Rose Verbus Nypaver; his sons, Jerome Stephen Nypaver and wife Caitlyn, and Nicholas John Nypaver; his sister, Stephanie M. Nypaver; his nephew, Marques John Nypaver; and his special niece, Julia Delenko.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 12.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
