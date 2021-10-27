Masontown
Jerome Leroy Ingram, 67, of Masontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, October 24, 2021, with his loving wife, Janice by his side. Born January 15, 1954, Jerome was a son of the late Randy Mickens of Masontown, and the late Clara Ingram Mourning of Adah.
In addition to his parents, Jerome was also preceded in death by a brother, Noah Mourning; aunts Ann Ross and Joyce Fernandus; his stepfather, Noah Mourning Sr.; and a great-granddaughter, Santana.
Jerome was a skilled CNC machinist, attended Penn State University, and was a member of United Methodist Church in Masontown. He was an avid LA Lakers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved playing sports at his alma mater, German Township High School. Most of all, Jerome loved spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice Ingram; sisters, Deborah Douglas, Lillian Harris, Lavada Mickens of Masontown, Anna Mourning; his brothers, Donovan Mourning, Craig Mourning and Timothy Mourning, all of Danbury, Conn.; his stepchildren, Janice Givner (Brian) of Savannah, Ga., Tony Bannister II (Lisa) of Uniontown, Marsha McClure (Glen) of Masontown, and Alita Thompson (Anthony) of Connellsville; 11 grandchildren, Charles Berger, Felicia Harris, December Berger, Deja Davis, Renee Rhodes, Michael Rhodes, Marcus Fenton, Makahla Fenton, Jordyn Bannister, Callie Friend and Gia Bannister; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Braxton, Parker, Kamier, Mila, Michael Jr. and Rylan; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, October 27, in the Maykuth Funeral Home in Masontown. Burial will follow at Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made directly to the funeral home to help cover funeral expenses.
