Jerome Lloyd Zuzak, Sr.

Uniontown
Jerome Lloyd "Jerry" Zuzak, Sr., 56, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 14, 1965 in Lakewood, New Jersey, to the late Jerome G. Zuzak and the late Hazel L. Watson Zuzak.
Jerome graduated from Laurel Highlands High School, class of 1984.
He was passionate about Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers and Penguins.
He enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time with his grandchildren who's visits he lived for.
One of his favorite pastimes was sitting on the porch during thunderstorms to watch the lightning.
He is survived by his children, Jay (Alicia) Zuzak, Josh (Jamie) Zuzak, and Tonya (Kyle) Bigley; siblings, Susan Hibbard, Michelle Zuzak, and Michael (Suzanne) Zuzak; grandchildren, Landon, Gauge, Logan, Colton, Joshua, Jaycee, Kyler, Jackson, and Kennedy; nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Denise Darcel; and good friends Jeanie, David, and James Hixson.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, FROM 3 to 9 p.m., on Friday, November 5th.
Services will be held at the funeral home at noon, on Saturday, November 6th, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
