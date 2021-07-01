Bethelboro
Jerome M. "Murph" Kukurugya, 75, of Bethelboro, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Jefferson Hospital Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, surrounded by his loving family.
Left to cherish his bigger-than-life memory, are his beloved wife of 53 years, Lois Sillett; his children, Julie Ulery of Charleston, W.Va., Natalie Graham and Keith of Cape Coral, Fla., Jerome "Jeb" Kukurugya and Anne of Demorest, Ga.; grandsons, Jackson, Parker, and Evan Ulery; granddaughter, Addison Graham; grandson, Jerome Kukurugya; his loving sister, Esther Waltz and husband John "Pete" Waltz of Clairton, Pa., and a loving nephew and nieces.
Murph was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Julius "Sonny", and sister-in-law, Margaret.
He was born January 2, 1946, in Coolspring, Pa., the son of Julius and Esther Kukurugya.
He graduated from North Union High School in 1963, where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lois. Before becoming an educator, he was a draftsman at Rockwell. He attended California University and graduated in 1968. Murph retired from the Laurel Highlands School District, where he was an Industrial Arts teacher for 36 years. Murph was an Eagle Scout who carried on his love of the great outdoors to his children and grandchildren, and his love of Scouting to his grandson, Parker. Murph took great interest in his grandsons' scouting adventures and created amazing Pinewood Derby cars with them every year. Under his guidance, all three of his children pursued professional careers in the field of education.
Murph was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an accomplished carpenter and furniture maker. Murph was a skilled woodworking artist who won many awards for decoy carving, a gardener who took great pride in his extensive vegetable garden, a baker and chef whose specialties included, but were not limited to, nut rolls and jalapeno poppers, a gifted storyteller, and an extremely proud husband, father, and grandfather, among so many other things. His catch phrase, "Flexibility is the key" will carry on with his family.
Murph was a member of St. Therese Church, the North Union VFW, the B.P.O. Elks Post #370, and the Valley Sportsman Club. He worked many years as a sponsor for the Mon Valley Ducks Unlimited chapter.
He will be missed by so man, his huge circle of friends at Valley Sportsman Club, his breakfast club buddies at Kacie's Cafe, great neighbors who have become family, countless students he taught at Laurel Highlands Junior High, numerous California University students he mentored as student teachers, and so many friends he made over his 75 years.
Murph's family would like to thank the amazing staffs of Uniontown Hospital, and the Cardiac ICU of Jefferson Hospital for their compassion and unwavering assistance.
Friends and family will be received 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday when a Blessing Service will be held at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, PA.
Private interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
B.P.O. Elks # 370 will hold ritualistic ceremonies on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
