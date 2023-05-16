Jerome Maley

Jerome “Jerry” Maley, 81, passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, May 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Born on July 12, 1941, in Monongahela, to the late Anna Kifer and Francis Maley, he was the youngest of three sons.
Their family spent many summer days fishing, picking berries, playing golf (and searching for golf balls); while the colder months centered around watching football games, tending to their dogs and hunting.
After graduating as a multi-sport athlete from Ellsworth High School in 1959, he was honored to be selected to attend the prestigious Lincoln Welding School in Ohio, where he would learn the craft that would become his life-long vocation.
It was also during this time he met, and in 1962, subsequently married, his soulmate and love of his life, Mae Helmandollar Maley.
After a few years, he and his bride returned to Washington County where they would remain and call home as they raised their growing family.
Always loyal, and with an unprecedented work ethic, Jerry was employed for 42 years as a welder and fabricator at Millcraft Industries/Piatt Machinery-proud of the fact he was never absent a single day throughout his career.
Known for his talents, particularly in the mining machine arena, he was recruited to consult for other companies, and on the weekends, often found himself helping friends and neighbors with projects that required his expertise.
For most of his life, Jerry was a fixture in youth and school athletic programs in the Bentworth community.
He amassed more than 40 years of coaching with experience (and memories) in baseball, football and wrestling.
Highlights included: managing teams that won nine consecutive Vesta baseball league championships; managing the 1977 Bentleyville All-Star team to a Second Place finish in the Bronco League World Series (First time a Pennsylvania team made it to the finals); and being an assistant coach for several championship football and wrestling teams in the Bentworth district.
Always looking for ways to advance the game, Jerry recognized a need and along with his friend, the late Keith Dunker, created the National Pike Umpires organization in 1979.
Not only did this serve the community leagues, it also provided a way for local athletes to stay involved in the sport they love and interact with many adult role models along the way. Success for this endeavor can be measured by the more than 200 umpires that have been members and the organization being selected to call games in national and international tournaments.
Additionally, Jerry went on to be a PIAA official in Baseball, Softball and Football, working games on the youth, high school, and collegiate levels.
Branching out from solely being on the sidelines, Jerry was also involved in the Pony League Baseball organization, serving as a field and tournament director for several years and also being credited with helping establish the rules and guidelines for the foundation of what is now known as the Mustang Baseball division for 9-10 year-olds.
An athlete and outdoorsman in his own right, Jerry was an accomplished golfer, Dart ball player, hunter and fisherman. He spent much of his limited free time enjoying these activities with his friends, children and grandchildren, both for fun and competitively. His success has been well documented over the years and is apparent in the wealth of recognition, awards, and trophies he has collected.
But it is the memories and stories that he and those involved have repeatedly shared that will be a legacy that is cherished the most.
A man of strong conviction and faith, he was an active member of the Cokeburg Presbyterian Church for 50+ years where he served as an Elder for many terms and took on several other roles when his leadership was called upon.
Jerry could always be found assisting with fundraising, church maintenance projects and vacation bible school, just offering a kind word, humorous story or warm embrace for those in need.
An unwavering family man, Jerry was a proud, doting and compassionate father who often used his wit and humor to convey his wisdom and life lessons to his four loving children who, along with Mae, survive: Sherry (Charles) Kurowski of Washington; Jerry (Mary Beth) Maley of Rostraver Township; Debra Maley Hardy and fiance, Braxton Stedman of Vero Beach, Fla.; and Christy (Todd) Saunders of Naples, Fla..
Jerry was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, as “Pappy” always had time to take part in whatever adventures his little wonders would dream up.
Grandchildren: Traci (Jason) Rosemeier of Washington; Paige (Rafael) Enriquez of Melbourne, Fla.; Taylor Hardy of Pittsburgh; and Martyna Maley of Rostraver Township.
Great-grandchildren: Sophia and Liam Enriquez and Kade Rosemeier.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Regis Maley.
The Maley family would like to send their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the following who have provided their invaluable support, compassion, and assistance during Jerry’s illness: UPMC Neurosurgery and Neurology Departments; Centerville Clinics and Alvaro Changco, MD; the staff at Southmont at Presbyterian Senior Care, the Amedysis Hospice Care team, and the personal care aides from Home Instead; The Cokeburg Presbyterian Church family has been a special blessing to which the family is eternally grateful and, his friend, Rex Daniels has always been there to lend a helping hand when called upon.
As a part of his extended family, Jerry developed a special friendship with the late Joseph A. Hardy and his daughter Maggie. He enjoyed their company, whether playing golf, attending special events or simply partaking in family gatherings. Their love and support will be fondly remembered.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either: Cokeburg Presbyterian Church, 100 Washington Street, Cokeburg, PA 15324 or to The Foundation for Cal U Jerome “Jerry” Maley Bentworth Athletic Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 668, California, PA 15419. (“Maley Scholarship” in Memo line). The scholarship will be awarded annually to a student athlete from Bentworth High School that pursues a degree at PennWest California.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, in Greenlee’s Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314, where an addition viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, on Friday, May 19, 2023, with Reverend Fran Skariot officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at GreenleeFuneralHome.com where you may express personal condolences to the Maley family.
