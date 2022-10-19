Uniontown
Jerome Michael Kubitza, 61, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Jerome was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who loved cracking jokes and bringing smiles to those around him. He will be sadly missed by many and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Andrew and Mary Jane Stronko Kubitza; and brother, Brian.
Surviving are his sons, Michael and wife Courtney, Matthew Thompson and wife Ruth, and Adam Thompson and wife Ryann; siblings, Andrew Kubitza, Jr., Lori Beth Miller and husband George, and Sandy Balash; grandchildren, Charlotte and Eli Kubitza, Matthew (Matty) Thompson, Paisley Thompson, and Willow Lisac; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a Funeral Mass, Friday, October 21, in SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Reverend Liberato Ortega as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of one’s choice, in Jerome’s name.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
