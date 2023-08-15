Jerome Michael Seper
Brownsville
Jerome Michael Seper, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Mon Valley Hospital under the care of Amedisys Hospice after a short battle with cancer.
Jerry was born February 26, 1941, to Michael and Anna Seper.
Jerry loved spending time with his family, reading, golfing, and his pets.
He loved his wife, Suzy, who passed away two weeks prior after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, more than anything.
He is survived and missed by his daughters, Lynn Jellots, and Lori Rohrer and husband Scott; his grandchildren, Ferrell Gmutza and husband Adam, Nicholas Jellots and wife Callie; great-grandchildren, Luca and Remy Jellots; and his cat, Honey.
Arrangements are private and at the discretion of DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keeping the Faith Animal Shelter and Rescue Center, P.O. Box 1161, Uniontown, PA 15401.
