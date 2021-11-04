McClellandtown
Jerome Mozie, 75, of McClellandtown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 23rd. Jerome was born June 16, 1946, to the late Frank Mozie and Ruth Glover.
Jerome was enlisted into the Air Force and served as a Supply Management Specialist. Jerome retired in 1985, after dedicating more than 20 years of service in the Air Force. During his years of service his Military Honors include: AF Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster; AF Outstanding Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters; AF Good Conduct Medal with five oak leaf clusters; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal; AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with four oak leaf clusters; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
During his tour in the Philippines, he met the love of his life, Milagros. During their marriage they shared more than 50 years of love, memories and family.
Jerome was a member of Signal of Light Church, in McClellandtown, where he loved to serve the Lord. He spent many days witnessing to the community, spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His favorite song of praise and worship was Show Me Your Face by Paul Wilbur.
Jerome was an avid photographer. He loved to capture memories of his family and friends. He loved to share his words of wisdom and encouraging sentiments.
Jerome leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Milagros Mozie; sisters, Sharon Bailey and Clyda Parnell; daughters, Victoria Mozie, Debra Mozie, and Kimberly Mozie; grandchildren, Danzel Mozie, DeVante Mozie, Deon McKoy, D'iare McKoy, Donicio McKoy, Jaelyn Mozie, DeSean McKoy, Tavian Mozie, Devyn Harris, Antonio Efford and Ky'Mora Mozie; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Military Honors and Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m.
Private Interment will immediately follow the funeral services.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, MASKS ARE REQUIRED DURING ATTENDANCE.
