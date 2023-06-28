Grindstone
Jerry C. Abbey, 81, of Grindstone, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital, with his loving family at his side.
He was born on July 12, 1941, in Charleroi.
Jerry served with the United States Navy and was also a former Honor Guard member with The West Brownsville American Legion Post #940.
Jerry was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Scott Abbey; daughter, Roni Lynn Arnold; brother, George Abbey and sister, Tish Abbey.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Yvonne M. Tolnai Abbey; daughter, Jeri Lynn Smith and husband, Matt; two step-daughters, Yvette Gmutza and Lori Gmutza; grandson, Timmy; four granddaughters: Alexis, Tori, Ashley and Kirsten; one great-granddaughter, Londyn; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
As per Jerry's request, all funeral services will be private for the family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
