Lemont Furnace
Jerry Eugene Kolosky, 77, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born February 15, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank and Flora Jean Wagle Kolosky Jr.
Jerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church on Walnut Hill Road and had served honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved and trained horses, especially trotters. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed working on cars and playing chess.
Surviving are Linda Darlene Kolosky; daughters Shelly Lynn Kolosky of Waverly, Tenn., and Janet Lynn Boyer and husband Benjamin D. Boyer of Uniontown; son Khris Stephen Kolosky of Lemont Furnace; four grandchildren, David Jeffries Jr., Brandon Mudry, Roy Straitiff and Crystal Cleaver; great-grandson Michael Luckey Jr.; and four siblings, Franny Kolosky of Florida, and Gloria Kayda, Judy Stepanik and husband Paul and Toni Johnson, all of Uniontown.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitation for the immediate family only will be held from noon to 2 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, January 7, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment will be private.
