Uniontown
Jerry J. Olech, 65, of Uniontown, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at home.
He was born in Uniontown, on February 27, 1957, son of the late John Joseph and Louise Marie Kuznar Olech.
Jerry attended St. Mary (Nativity) Church until he suffered spinal damage and became quadriplegic following a car accident 16 years ago. Prior to that he was employed as a coal miner with Maple Creek and Emerald Mine, UMWA District 2, for 30 years, and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He also loved riding his motorcycle and golfing with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, and caregiver for 16 years, Anna Marie Olech; their daughter, Erica and her husband Josh; grandchildren, Peyton and Alina; brother, Bob and wife Janice, their children Bobby, Kevin, Ryan and Kristen; and brother Barry who assisted as his caregiver for the past 16 years. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dolly; his brother-in-law, Guy and wife Jeanine, and their daughter Anna.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 25, and until 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Interment will be private at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
