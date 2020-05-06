Uniontown
Jerry Jenkins, 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital. He was born April 14, 1948, in Haydentown, a son of the late Delbert Harry Jenkins and Anna Hlatky Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Jenkins; his mother-in-law, Anna Grant; as well as several uncles, aunts and extended family members.
Jerry was a kind and gentle soul. He believed in the Lord and worshipped in his own way and time. He grew up to be a very strong, disciplined, hard worker, often working several jobs at one time, providing for his loved ones in any way he felt just.
In his younger days, he was a volunteer firefighter, a meat cutter, managed a market, was a salesman and a marketer. For more than 20 years he worked for Herr's Food, Inc., retiring as district manager.
Either by a kind word, sharp retort or great joke, he always encouraged the best in people. He was a great mentor and role model for the employees he supervised.
Jerry served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Coast Guard as a Third Class Boatswains Mate. He was an exceptional, avid golfer, who never missed a link any time, anywhere. He was very competitive. Jerry was kind and gentle to animals, especially to his dog, Abby, and tolerated the cat, Grey. He was fascinated with automobiles and Harley Davidsons, of which he owned two, and was a card shark who loved poker and the slots.
Jerry fought the good fight as was his nature, and was courageous to his last breath here on Earth. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 39 years, Beverly Grant Jenkins, his family and many friends, all of whom will feel his loss and could not have asked for a better person in life. Jerry will be remembered always and forever. PEACE.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Grant Jenkins; brothers and sisters Delbert Jenkins and wife Lois of Connellsville, Josephine Jenkins of Smithfield, Sharon Jordan of Smithfield, Marcella Volpe and husband Lewis of Masontown, Richard Jenkins and wife Debbie of Smithfield; brother-in-law William Grant Jr. and wife Lisa and family of Fairbank; sister-in-law Michelle Grant Shumar and husband James and family of Uniontown; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to protective measures observed during the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service will be held Friday, May 8, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum Columbarium, Brier Hill.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
