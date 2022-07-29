Lamberton
Jerry L. Parnell, 68, of Lamberton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, July 25, 2022, in the J.W. Ruby Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with his family by his side. He was born in Uniontown in 1953.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Virginia Parnell; brother, John “Toby” Parnell; and sister, Tina Parnell Latham.
Jerry was a faithful member of City Chapel of Uniontown, where he served as a trustee, usher, sang in the choir, and was the church maintenance man. He was a humble servant of the Lord whose only desire was to help those in need. He never said “no” to anyone who needed his help with repairs of any kind or a ride to anywhere. He was a quiet soul with a heart for his Lord.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Joyce L. (James Brent) Ramsey of Stockbridge, Ga.; his children, Travis Brown, Jerkyia Brown, Shaneda Brown, Yasmin Brown, Sherika Brown and Lateef Brown, all of Uniontown; his niece, Devon (Charles) Bivins of Jonesboro, Ga.; nephews, Darnell Austin of Fairburn, Ga., and Paul (Holly) Wimmer of LaBelle; 19 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, August 1, in City Chapel of Uniontown, 254 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Funeral services will follow the visitation.
Services are entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
The family is requiring that masks be worn by all who attend.
