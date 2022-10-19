Uniontown
Jerry L. Wolfe, Sr., 60, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 6, 1962, in Uniontown, a son of Joseph Leroy Wolfe and the late Zona Marie Dillow Wolfe.
In addition to his mother, Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Chris.
Jerry was a 1980 graduate of Uniontown High School. He worked as a caregiver.
Jerry enjoyed playing on a dart ball team and fishing, and he was always helping someone.
Left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his father, Joseph Leroy Wolfe of Hagerstown, Md.; son, Jerry L. Wolfe, Jr. (Holly Bryner) of Uniontown; daughters, Erin Wolfe (fiance, Rudy Ybarbo) and Maryann Wolfe (Kenneth Masek), both of Uniontown; brothers, Jimmy Wolfe and Joe Wolfe, both of Hagerstown; sisters, Sharon Smitley Wolfe (Roger Lincoln) of Smithfield, Tina Hallman of Palatka, Fla., and Donna Ferro (Hop) of Fairchance; grandchildren, Corrina Ybarbo (Shane Shepard), Rudy Ybarbo, Jr., Joseph Bryner and Heather Bryner and companion of 40 years, Wanda Shipley of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Jerry’s life, Thursday, October 20, with the Rev. Jim Engle officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
