Point Marion
Jerry Lee Laurita, 82, of Point Marion, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Monday, February 28, 2022.
He was born on December 27, 1939, in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Joseph A. Laurita Sr., and Juanita McCartney Laurita.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn D. Gonzales Laurita, of 61 years; daughter, Victoria and Dale Porupski of Mount Morris, daughter, Pam and Bill Wingrove of Point Marion, daughter, Kim Laurita of Point Marion, daughter, Dina Santos of Morgantown W.Va.; grandchildren, Harry and Samantha Carr, III., Stephany and George Daniels, Jerry and Lauren Laurita, Robert Aldrich, Brittany Aldrich, and JoAnn Laurita and Randy Fields; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Leo, Clarke, Grayson, Calyx, Iden, and Kaylee.
Jerry is also survived by two brothers and their spouses, James L. Sr. and Beverly Laurita, Joseph A. Jr. and Zelda Laurita; and his twin sister, Joyce Laurita; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Mark Anthony Laurita; and brother, John Angelo Laurita.
Jerry was a member of St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion, where he served as the last living member of the Holy Name Society. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years, then worked at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard in California for seven years, where he met the love of his life. He then moved to Pennsylvania, where he was the self-employed owner / operator of J & J Coal before retiring at the age of 43.
He liked to fish and enjoyed his farm, where he raised cattle, hunted, and very proudly gardened. He will be remembered for his charming humor.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, 15 North Main Street, Point Marion, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, and until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, when brief prayers will be said in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Jim Farnan as celebrant.
Internment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
