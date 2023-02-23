formerly of Point Marion
Jerry Lee Laurita, 33, of Adairsville, Ga., formerly of Point Marion, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, in Adairsville.
He was born Thursday, February 1, 1990, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Kim Laurita and Vauda Shipp Jr.
Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Lee Laurita; and his father-in-law, Paul K. Tate Jr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lauren Tate Laurita; his daughter, Kaylee; maternal grandmother, JoAnn Laurita; mother-in-law, Patricia Tate; two sisters, JoAnn Laurita and boyfriend Randy Fields, Starla Lowry and husband Tom; brother-in-law, P.J. Tate and girlfriend Kelsey; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his faithful pet Rottweiler, Lady.
Jerry loved his family and his work. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting with his daughter and playing Xbox with his buddies.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, when brief prayers will be said, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, Point Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Hubert Roman Catholic Church of Point Marion. Internment will be private.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
