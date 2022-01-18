Smithfield
Jerry Lee Walters, 59, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born December 6, 1962, in Uniontown, a son of late Jess Jack Walters and Velma Grow Walters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Asa Walters and Jack Walters; and brother-in-law, James Landman.
Jerry graduated from Albert Gallatin High School with the Class of 1981. He worked in the steel fabrication field as a sand blaster for 19 years.
He enjoyed volunteering at the nonprofit organization, Paws with Claws. Jerry loved hanging out with friends and family; his family was his life. He was a kind generous loving man; he would help anyone in need. Jerry was known as the cat whisperer and will be sadly missed by his kitty, Cinder and all of his kitty friends.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, whom he has been with for 32 years, Alice Posten Walters of Smithfield; two sons, Jerry Walters Jr. and wife Christina of Florida, and Mike Townsend; one daughter, Hope Townsend; five sisters, Bonnie Landman of Smithfield, Wilma Weimer and husband Danny of Oliphant Furnace, Alice Shaffer of Fairchance, Ruth Smalley and husband Tom of Smithfield, Betty Minerd and husband Leon of Smithfield; four grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and a great friend, Lynn Fischer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA 15478, where friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 nd 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19. Visitation will continue from 9 until the 10 a.m. service celebrating Jerry’s life Thursday, January 20, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Chuck McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow in Maple grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
The family asks any donations be made to Paws with Claws, 1885 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
