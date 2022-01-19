Smithfield
Jerry Lee Walters, 59, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA 15478, where friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 nd 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19. Visitation will continue from 9 until the 10 a.m. service celebrating Jerry's life Thursday, January 20, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Chuck McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow in Maple grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
The family asks any donations be made to Paws with Claws, 1885 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
