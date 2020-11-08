Uniontown
Jesse C. Hays, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Jesse was born June 25, 1927, in Hopwood, a son of John W. and Kathryn Engel Hays.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jess William Hays and Joseph Mark Hays; and a grandson, Jess Nicholas Hays.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irene Zatlokovicz Hays; his sons, John Robert (Jack) Hays and James Michael Hays; his grandchildren, Carolyn, Donald, Jack, Angela, Tiffany and Joe; seven great-grandchildren.
Jesse was a World War II veteran, and was stationed in Japan. Jesse retired after 28 years from Fike's Dairy.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
At his request, all services are private.
