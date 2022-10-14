Smithfield
Jesse D. "Buzz" Shoaf, 84, passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Born and raised in Smithfield, Buzz was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Connie J. Shoaf; his children, David Sheldon Shoaf and Julie Ann "Missy" (Barry) Haggerty; grandchildren, Sadie Marie, Mason Lee, Lucas Michael and McKenna Zoe; his siblings, Shirley Jean Barkley and Donald Lee (Debonny) Shoaf, Jr; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Eunice Shoaf; and his sister, Elizabeth Juanita "Betty" Strickland.
Buzz had a mind that worked like no other. He was the executive vice president of Technical Communications Inc. and owner of Shoaf Homes, Inc. He had a passion for designing and building homes. He had a talent for negotiation, for real estate and especially buying new cars. Buzz had a knack for solving riddles and executing math problems without using a calculator.
He was a spiritual man and had a consistent legacy with his church and beliefs.
Buzz was a loving father and husband, who was a strong leader and lived his life by example. By profession he was white collar, but lived his life by blue collar values.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 14, and from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. time of service Saturday, October 15, in the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Graveside Committal Service to follow at 2 p.m. in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, 120 Main Street, Smithfield, PA 15478.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Jesse's name, to Elizabeth Baptist Church, 735 Bunola River Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.jeffersonmemorial.com.
